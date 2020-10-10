Active cases surpass 5,500, nine more deaths reported

The COVID-19 death toll continues to climb as nine more deaths were reported by the Department of Health Saturday.
The nine deaths bring the October total to 63 and the overall total to 286 deaths in the state. To of the deaths were Pennington County residents and one was from Fall River County. Two were from Lincoln County and there was one reported in Clay, Davison, Moody and Spink counties.
There were 732 new positive tests out of 2,332 for a positivity rate of 31.5%. The new cases pushed the total for the state to 27,947 with 5,533 active cases - that means about one out of every 160 people in South Dakota is currently infected with COVID-19.
The number of people hospitalized remained at 267 with 44 of those being treated in the Monument Health system.
Active cases in Pennington County climbed over 600 for the first time Saturday. With 62 positive tests out of 259, the number of cases in the county climbed to 3,062 with 606 of them considered active infections - an increase of 20 since Friday.
Oglala-Lakota County added 29 new cases and Lawrence County reported 17. Butte County reported eight positive tests and Meade County added seven. Fall River County had six new cases and Custer County had two.
Minnehaha County reported 139 positive tests, Lincoln County added 48 and Brown County had 46. Brookings County reported 42 new cases, Davison County had 25 and Codington County added 22.
There were 17 positive tests in Beadle and Turner counties and 15 in Clay County. Union and Hughes County each reported 13 positive tests and Lake, Bon Homme and Brule counties added 11. Aurora and Yankton counties reported 10 cases and Kingsbury County added nine.
There were eight positive tests reported in Walworth and Spink counties and seven in Charles Mix and Grant counties. Bennett, Buffalo, Douglas, Faulk and Sanborn counties added six cases and five were reported in Deuel, Miner and Roberts counties.
Day, Dewey, McCook, McPherson and Stanley counties added four cases and there were three positive tests in Campbell, Clark, Gregory, Hamlin, Hyde and Lyman counties.
Corson, Hand, Jackson and Tripp counties had two new infections and Edmunds, Hanson, Harding, Jerauld, Potter nd Sully counties reported one new case.
There were 83 new cases reported among patients over 70. People in their 20s were responsible for 126 positive tests and 86 were reported in people between 10-19. Children under 10 had 25 positive tests Saturday.
