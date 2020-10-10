Active cases surpass 5,500, nine more deaths reported

The COVID-19 death toll continues to climb as nine more deaths were reported by the Department of Health Saturday.

The nine deaths bring the October total to 63 and the overall total to 286 deaths in the state. To of the deaths were Pennington County residents and one was from Fall River County. Two were from Lincoln County and there was one reported in Clay, Davison, Moody and Spink counties.

There were 732 new positive tests out of 2,332 for a positivity rate of 31.5%. The new cases pushed the total for the state to 27,947 with 5,533 active cases - that means about one out of every 160 people in South Dakota is currently infected with COVID-19.

The number of people hospitalized remained at 267 with 44 of those being treated in the Monument Health system.

Active cases in Pennington County climbed over 600 for the first time Saturday. With 62 positive tests out of 259, the number of cases in the county climbed to 3,062 with 606 of them considered active infections - an increase of 20 since Friday.

Oglala-Lakota County added 29 new cases and Lawrence County reported 17. Butte County reported eight positive tests and Meade County added seven. Fall River County had six new cases and Custer County had two.