Active coronavirus cases in the state drop Sunday

Recoveries outpaced COVID-19 infections Sunday for the first time in several days according to the South Dakota Department of Health's daily report.
The state reported 220 new infections on 1,194 tests, but active cases dropped by 39 to 3,018. The total number of cases in the state rose to 15,109. There are now 81 people being treated in hospitals across the state. Thirty-five of those are in the Monument Health system. One person in the hospital is between 10 and 19 and four others are in their 20s.
No new deaths were reported Sunday.
Pennington County added 19 cases on 61 tests Sunday. Active cases in the county fell from 349 to 344.
Meade County reported six new cases and Oglala-Lakota, Lawrence, Butte, Custer and Fall River counties each added two new cases.
Codington County led the state with 32 new infections reported Sunday. Minnehaha County added 30 and Brookings County added 23. Lincoln County reported 21 cases and Brown County reported 18. Spink and Yankton counties added seven new cases each and Turner County had five new infections.
Moody and Hughes counties each reported four new infections and Clay, Davison, Edmunds and Hamlin added three each.
Brule, Buffalo, Day, Dewey, Faulk, Gregory, and Walworth counties each reported two new cases and Brown, Bon Homme, Deuel, Grant, Hutchinson, Jones, Lake and McCook counties each added one.
Only one of Sunday's new cases was in a child under 10. There were 30 between 10-19 years old and 64 were in their 20s. Twenty-two cases Sunday were in patients over 70.
South Dakota’s public universities have the following active case counts:
South Dakota Mines: 22 students - down two, 2 staff, 87 quarantined - down three.
Black Hills State University: 10 students, 1 staff, 62 quarantined
University of South Dakota: 155 students - down 38, 8 staff, 495 quarantined - down 56
South Dakota State University: 50 students - down 17, 2 staff, 267 quarantined - down 44.
Dakota State University: 7 students, 30 quarantined
Northern State University: 37 students, 2 staff, 78 quarantined.
