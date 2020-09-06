Active coronavirus cases in the state drop Sunday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recoveries outpaced COVID-19 infections Sunday for the first time in several days according to the South Dakota Department of Health's daily report.

The state reported 220 new infections on 1,194 tests, but active cases dropped by 39 to 3,018. The total number of cases in the state rose to 15,109. There are now 81 people being treated in hospitals across the state. Thirty-five of those are in the Monument Health system. One person in the hospital is between 10 and 19 and four others are in their 20s.

No new deaths were reported Sunday.

Pennington County added 19 cases on 61 tests Sunday. Active cases in the county fell from 349 to 344.

Meade County reported six new cases and Oglala-Lakota, Lawrence, Butte, Custer and Fall River counties each added two new cases.

Codington County led the state with 32 new infections reported Sunday. Minnehaha County added 30 and Brookings County added 23. Lincoln County reported 21 cases and Brown County reported 18. Spink and Yankton counties added seven new cases each and Turner County had five new infections.

Moody and Hughes counties each reported four new infections and Clay, Davison, Edmunds and Hamlin added three each.