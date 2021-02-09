 Skip to main content
Active COVID-19 cases at lowest level since August in state
Active COVID-19 cases at lowest level since August in state

Active coronavirus cases have fallen to the lowest levels since August. They were down 64 to 2,244, according to Tuesday's daily report from South Dakota Department of Health. At one point, one of every 45 South Dakota residents had an active COVID-19 infection. Today, that number is one of almost every 400.

There were 122 new cases reported Tuesday to bring the state's total to 109,405. Hospitalizations continue to decline as 109 patients are being treated for COVID-19 illnesses across the state. There are 18 in intensive care units and 13 using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 10 people are being treated in hospitals with two in ICU and one on a ventilator.

Twenty-four children under 19 are included in the positive tests reported Tuesday as were 14 people in their 20s. Fifteen people over 70 tested positive.

Pennington County reported 20 new infections to bring the county's total to 12,521 with 245 still considered active. Minnehaha County recorded 33 positive tests and Codington County had 11. Lincoln County reported eight new infections and there were seven in Union. Brookings County recorded five positive tests and Beadle County added four. Three new infections were reported in Hughes County and there were two in Grant, Lake, Roberts and Spink counties. One new infection was reported in Bon Homme, Brown, Brule, Charles Mix, Clay, Haakon, Hand, Hanson, Jackson, Kingsbury, McCook and McPherson counties.

