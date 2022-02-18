Active COVID-19 cases at lowest level since Dec. 30, state reports

Delayed reporting caused an exaggerated number of new COVID-19 cases to be reported Friday by the South Dakota Department of Health. The state reported 877 new infections Friday, however, 676 of those were due to delayed reporting from a health care facility that serves Dewey and Ziebach counties. There were actually 201 current new infections included on Friday's report.

Active cases continue to wane as new infection levels fall. Active cases fell by 680 to a total of 8,465 - the lowest number since Dec. 30, 2021.

The Department of Health reported six additional deaths Friday. Two were from Pennington County and one was from Lawrence, Minnehaha, McCook and Yankton counties. There were three women and three men with one in their 50s and the other five were over 70-years-old. There have been 122 deaths in February and 2,772 overall since the pandemic began.

Minnehaha County led the state with 28 new cases Friday but active cases dropped by 129 to a total of 1,283. Pennington County added 24 new infections and active cases fell by 146 to 1,428. Meade County also added 24 new infections and there were eight in Lawrence County. Custer County reported five new cases and there were four in Fall River and Oglala-Lakota counties. Butte County added three positive tests.

There were 10 new infections in Lincoln County and nine in Brown County.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 illnesses across South Dakota dropped by one to 222 with 47 of those being treated in intensive care units. Forty-two of the patients hospitalized are in the Black Hills region with 12 in ICU.