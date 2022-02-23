Active COVID-19 cases at lowest level since November, state reports

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota have fallen to the lowest level since Nov. 9, 2021. With only 427 new infections over a four-day holiday period, active cases in the state fell by 1,623 to a total of 6,083.

It has been one month since the state set a record for active cases at 36,247. Active cases have fallen every day since reaching that high point.

Pennington County is the only county in the state with more than 1,000 active infections. The county added 54 new cases Wednesday. Active cases fell by 285 to a total of 1,057. Minnehaha County saw active cases drop below 1,000 Wednesday. With 62 new infections, active cases decreased by 227 to a total of 995.

Todd County added 56 cases and there were 27 in Brown County and 24 in Lincoln County. Meade County reported 20 new infections and there were 18 in Oglala-Lakota County. There were 11 positive tests in Custer County and nine in Butte and Lawrence counties. Fall River County only reported one new infection.

Hospitalizations decreased by 40 to a total of 171 across the state Wednesday. The number of people in intensive care units dropped by 11 to 32. In the Black Hills region, there are 29 patients being treated for COVID-19 illnesses and seven in intensive care units.

Five additional deaths were recorded Wednesday, raising February's total to 134 and the overall death toll to 2,784. Brookings reported two deaths are there was one in Day, Dewey and Mellette counties. One death was a person in their 30s, one was in their 60s and three were over 70.

There are still seven Rapid City Area Schools staff members out sick with COVID-19 but the number of students out dropped by 19 to a total of 25 after the four-day weekend away from classes.