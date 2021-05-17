Active COVID-19 cases continue to fall in South Dakota

New and active COVID-19 cases continue to reach new lows as the death toll for the pandemic remains ahead of the pace of recent months.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported only 42 new infections Monday, allowing the number of active cases to fall to 828 - down 62 from Friday's report and 383 from last Monday. Hospitalizations climbed by four to 71 with 20 people in intensive care units and 10 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 13 patients in the hospital with two in ICU and two on ventilators.

Two more deaths were reported Monday to bring May's total to 26 and the overall death toll to 1,993. May is ahead of April's pace for the number of deaths. Only 30 people died of COVID-19 illnesses in April. The deaths reported Monday included one woman and one man. One was in their 70s and the other was in their 50s. The deaths were reported in Minnehaha and Todd counties.

Ten children under 19 tested positive for Monday's report, as did nine people in their 20s. Only three people over 70 tested positive.

Pennington and Lawrence counties each had one new case Monday. Those were the only Black Hills counties with positive tests. The number of active cases in Pennington County dropped to 125.

Minnehaha County led the state with only seven new infections. Brown County had five new cases and there were three in Lake, Lincoln and Yankton counties. Brookings, Codington, Hughes, Roberts and Todd counties each reported two positive tests and there was one in Beadle, Bon Homme, Clark, Clay, Davison, Day, Hutchinson, McPherson and Walworth counties.