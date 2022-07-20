Active COVID-19 cases continue to grow in South Dakota, 2 additional deaths reported

The deaths of two Black Hills residents were included in the weekly COVID-19 tracking report from the South Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday.

The deaths included one man and one woman. One was in their 60s and one was in their 80s. The deaths were reported in Pennington and Fall River counties.

There were 1,514 positive tests reported to the state last week, causing active cases to increase by 319 to a total of 4,176. This was the first time for active cases to climb above 4,000 in the state since March 2. Current totals don't include positive at-home tests not reported to the Department of Health.

Even with active cases climbing, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 illnesses dropped by three to 86. The number of patients in intensive care units fell from nine to six. Only one of the patients in ICU is in the Black Hills region where there are 20 patients overall.

Minnehaha County led the state with 274 new infections and active infections there grew by 41 to a total of 810. There are 757 active cases in Pennington County after 252 positive tests were reported here. There were 70 new infections in Lawrence County and 54 in Meade County. Oglala-Lakota County added 29 new cases and Fall River County reported 28. Butte County reported 25 positive tests and there were 22 in Custer County.

Codington County reported 100 positive tests with Brown County reporting 71. Lincoln County added 65 positive tests. Davison County reported 44 new infections and there were 43 in Yankton County. Hughes County added 33 positive tests and there were 32 in Brookings County. Todd County added 31 new infections and there were 26 in Lyman County.

Of the 1,514 new cases reported Wednesday, 217 were children under 19 and 225 were patients in their 20s. There were 313 people over 70 who tested positive.