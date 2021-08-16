Active COVID-19 cases continue to grow in South Dakota

As the COVID-19 virus surges in the state, the South Dakota Department of Health reported active cases are continuing to climb across the state.

The state added 182 new infections Monday. The number of active cases increased by 85 to 1,355.

A Beadle County woman who was over 80 died to raise the pandemic's death toll to 2,053 in the state. the number of people reported to be in hospitals across the state dropped by three to 73 Monday. There are 21 people in ICU with nine on ventilators. Six of those nine are in Black Hills region hospitals. Ten of the 29 people in Black Hills hospitals are in ICU.

Pennington County reported 40 new positive tests Monday to increase the number of active cases to 251. Meade County added 11 new cases and there were six in Lawrence County. Fall River County reported four positive tests and there were two in Butte and Custer counties. Oglala-Lakota recorded one new infection.

Thirty of the 182 new cases were in children under 19. Thirty-five more were people in their 20s. Nineteen people over 70 tested positive for Monday's report.

Minnehaha County led the state with 42 new infections and there were nine in Lincoln County. Brookings County reported six positive tests and there were five in Codington County. Brown, Grant and Hughes counties each added four new cases and there were three in Davison County. Aurora, Roberts, Spink, Tripp, union and Yankton counties each had two new infections and 16 counties reported one new test.