Active COVID-19 cases continue upward trend

Two deaths reported Saturday by the South Dakota Department of Health brought March's total to 10 and the overall COVID-19 death toll in the state to 1,898.

The deaths were both women over 80 years old. One from from Gregory County and the other was from Hutchinson County.

The state reported 149 new infections Saturday to bring the total to 113,229 cases with 2,109 of those still considered active - an increase of 13 from Friday and the fifth day in a row where active cases has risen.

Seventy-four people are hospitalized across South Dakota with COVID-19 illnesses including 10 in intensive care units and seven on ventilators. Black Hills region hospitals are treating 14 people with two in ICU and two on ventilators.

Thirty-four of the 149 positive tests were in children under 19 with seven in people over 70. Minnehaha County led the state with 47 new infections and Lincoln County added 20.

Pennington County reported six new cases and active cases dropped below 200 for the first time since August 26. There are 199 active cases in the county. Meade County reported four new infections and there were two in Butte County. One new case was reported in Custer and Lawrence counties and no new infections were found in Oglala-Lakota and Fall River counties.