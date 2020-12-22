Active COVID-19 cases fall to lowest level since October in state

Active COVID-19 infections in South Dakota fell to the lowest level since Oct. 16 on Tuesday.

There were no deaths certified for Tuesday's daily report from the state Department of Health. The daily report included 436 new infections on 1,278 people tested. The number of active infections dropped by 746 to 7,627.

The number of active cases in Pennington County also dropped below 1,000 for the first time since Oct. 23. The county reported 70 new cases, but active cases dropped by 70 to 996. There have been a total of 10,613 coronavirus infections in Pennington County since March.

Meade County added 10 new cases and there were eight in Lawrence, Custer and Oglala-Lakota counties. Butte County had four new infections and there were three in Fall River County.

Minnehaha County added 90 positive tests Tuesday and there were 27 in Lincoln, 26 in Codington and 21 in Brookings and Brown counties.

Yankton County reported 17 new infections and there were 11 in Harding County.