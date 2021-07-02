Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations climb

The South Dakota Department of Health's final daily report of the week showed active COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations ticking upward. There were 21 positive tests reported Friday pushing active cases up 11 to 167. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 illnesses rose by three to 25.

Active cases dropped to 151 on June 22 but rose back to 174 before dropping again to 146 on June 29 only to rise slightly in the three reports since that lowest number was hit.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of the 25 people in hospitals across South Dakota, six are in ICU and three are using ventilators. Black Hills area hospitals are treating six patients with two in ICU and one on a ventilator.

Four of the 21 new cases were in children under 19 and seven more were in their 20s. Only two people over 70 tested positive for Friday's report.

Pennington County led the state with five new infections. There are 51 active cases in the county. Oglala-Lakota and Corson counties each reported three positive tests. Butte, Charles Mix and Minnehaha counties each reported two new cases and there was one each in Brookings, Day and Walworth counties.

No deaths were reported Friday. There have been three so far in July and 2,038 overall.