Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations decline, state reports

Five COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday as other trends continue to show improvement.

The five deaths brought the total for January to 280 and 1,768 overall. They included three women and two men. Four were over 80 and one person in their 50s died. Two deaths were reported in Aurora and Hughes counties and one was in Dewey County.

The number of active COVID-19 infections and people hospitalized for their illnesses continued to drop, according to Friday's daily report from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 160 new cases reported and the number of active infections fell by 77 to 3,060. The number of people hospitalized dropped by nine to 152. Forty-one are in intensive care units and 28 are on ventilators. The number of people in hospitals in the Black Hills region dropped below 20 to 19. There are two people in ICUs and four on ventilators.

The number of active cases in Pennington County remained the same at 348 on Friday. Twenty-five positive tests were reported on 129 tests. The county has had 12,235 total cases. Meade County recorded three new infections and there were two in Oglala-Lakota and Butte counties. Fall River and Lawrence counties each had one new case and Custer County reported no positive tests.