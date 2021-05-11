Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations down, state reports

Tuesday's report from the South Dakota Department of Health included some good news for the state in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report included data from last weekend. There were 126 new cases reported and that allowed active cases to fall to 1,100 - the lowest total since August 15, 2020. The number of active cases is down 111 since Monday and 345 in a week.

Hospitalizations dropped by 15 Tuesday. There are 66 people being treated across the state with 21 in ICU and 16 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region 18 patients are being treated in hospitals with six in ICU and three on ventilators. No deaths were reported Tuesday.

Twenty-one of the 126 new infections were in children under 19 and 22 more were people in their 20s. Nine people over 70 tested positive for Tuesday's report.

Pennington County saw active cases increase slightly despite the sharp decrease across the state. There were 20 new cases here and active cases rose to 152. Custer County reported seven new infections and there were five in Lawrence County. Butte County added three positive tests and there was one in Meade County. When it comes to active cases in the Black Hills, Lawrence County has 26, Custer County has 24, Meade County has 22, Butte County has 16, Oglala-Lakota County has five and Fall River County has four.

Minnehaha County led the state with 26 new infections and there were 13 in Lincoln County. Brown County added 10 cases and there were five in Union County. Codington, Hughes and Yankton counties each reported four new cases and there were three in Bon Homme and Davison counties. Edmunds and Faulk counties recorded two positive tests and there was one in Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Buffalo, Clark, Grant, Gregory, Hand, Hanson, Hutchinson, McCook and Roberts counties.