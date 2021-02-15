Active COVID-19 cases increase slightly with 61 positive tests Monday

The daily report from the South Dakota Department of Health included 61 new COVID-19 infections Monday.

Active cases in the state increased by 19 to 2,092 and the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses dropped by one to 86. There are 12 people in intensive care units across the state and 16 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, hospitals are treating 11 patients with one in ICU and two on ventilators.

Minnehaha and Pennington counties each had 13 positive tests in Monday's report. Lawrence County had one new case but there were no new infections in Meade, Oglala-Lakota, Butte, Custer or Fall River counties.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fourteen children under 19 were included in the 61 new infections as were nine people in their 20s. Four people over 70 tested positive.

Codington County had six new infections and there were four in Brown County. Charles Mix and Yankton counties each had three positive tests and there were two in Hamlin, Kingsbury, Lincoln, Spink and Turner counties.

One new infection was reported in Beadle, Clay, Day, Grant, Gregory, Hanson, Hughes, Lake and Perkins counties.

The state has administered at least one vaccine dose to 104,661 people with 154,548 total doses administered. More than 15 percent of South Dakota residents have received at least one dose.