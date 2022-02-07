Active COVID-19 cases on the decline, state reports

Active COVID-19 cases continue to fall from record levels reached two weeks ago. Active infections dropped by 1,947 Monday to a total of 23,105 - more than 13,000 below the highest levels reached two weeks ago, but still about 2,500 more than highest levels reached during previous outbreaks in the state.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 597 new infections Monday. That is about 40% fewer new cases than a week ago and about 67% fewer than two weeks ago. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 also declined Monday with 340 patients being treated in hospitals across the state - a decrease of 14 from Friday's report. There are 60 people in intensive care units. Thirty-two of the patients are under 19.

Four additional deaths were reported Monday, including two in Minnehaha County and one in Pennington and Clay counties. The deaths included three men and one woman. One was in their 30s, one in their 60s and two were over 70.

Pennington County led the state with 84 new infections and active cases here dropped by 374 to 4,132. After rising to almost 10,000 to weeks ago, Minnehaha County now has 4,138 active cases with 70 new cases reported Monday.

Meade County reported 25 new infections and there were 20 in Lawrence County. Oglala-Lakota County recorded 15 new cases and there were 13 in Fall River County. Butte County added nine positive tests and there were three in Custer County.

Yankton County recorded 100 new infections and there were 35 in Brown County and 30 in Codington County. Union County recorded 15 new cases and there were 13 in Hughes County.

Of the 597 new infections, 96 were children under 19 and 67 were over 70.