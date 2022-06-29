Active COVID-19 cases reach highest levels since March

The number of new and active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota jumped this week. After three weeks with just under 1,000 cases per week, there were 1,254 confirmed positive tests reported Wednesday by the Department of Health.

The number of active cases grew to 3,101 - the highest number since March 10. The number of active cases in the state dropped to a low of 412 on April 20 before cases counts began to rise again.

After Wednesday's report, Pennington county has 10 times the number of active cases it had at the lowest point in April. There were 68 active cases in Pennington County on April 13 and Wednesday's report showed that number had increased to 707 - up 47 from last week. Pennington County led the state with 249 of the state's 1,259 new cases. Minnehaha County added 232 new cases and there are 535 active infections there.

Beadle County reported 64 positive tests this week and there were 54 in Yankton County. Meade County reported 53 new infections and there were 52 in Codington County. Lincoln County added 48 new infections and Brookings and Lawrence counties each reported 45. Brown County had 44 positive tests this week and there were 43 in Fall River County.

Davison County reported 23 new infections and there were 22 in Custer County. Hughes County added 21 positive tests and there were 20 in Turner County.

Oglala-Lakota County reported 18 new cases and there were 14 in Butte County.

Fortunately, the number of serious cases isn't rising as quickly as they did during previous spikes. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses across the state dropped from 65 last week to 53 this week with 13 of those being treated in the Black Hills region. There are six people in intensive care units with none of those in the Black Hills.

Two men in their 70s died from COVID-19 illnesses this week bringing the total to 2,938 for South Dakota. The men were from Clay and Faulk counties.

The number of new cases was spread evenly across age groups this week. Children under 19 accounted for 156 new infections and there were 170 among people in their 20s with 169 people over 70 testing positive.