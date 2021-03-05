Active COVID-19 cases up 10% this week in the state

The state reported 169 positive COVID-19 tests Friday bringing the active cases to 2,096 — an increase of 40 since Thursday and 186, or almost 10%, this week.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses dropped by 13 since Thursday to 74. There are 16 people in intensive care units and eight on ventilators. Hospitals in the Black Hills region are treating 13 of those with two in ICU and two on ventilators.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Forty-one of the 169 new cases were in children between 10 and 19 years old. Six more were under 10 and seven were over 70.

Pennington County recorded 12 positive tests to bring the county's total cases to 12,974 with 209 of those still considered active. Meade County reported five new infections and Fall River County had four. There were two positive tests in Custer County and one each in Lawrence, Butte and Oglala-Lakota counties.

Minnehaha County reported 52 new infections and there were 10 in Lincoln County. Beadle County recorded eight positive tests with seven in Codington County. Brown, Clay, Potter, Roberts, Union and Yankton counties each had four new cases and there were three each in Dewey and Sanborn counties. Two new infections each were reported in Davison, Day, Edmunds, Hamlin, Hughes, McCook and Spink counties and one each in Aurora, Campbell, Charles Mix, Grant, Gregory, Hyde, Jackson, Jerauld, Kingsbury, Lake, Marshall and Stanley counties.