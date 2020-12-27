Active COVID-19 infections fall to lowest level in 10 weeks

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 427 new infections on 1,004 people tested Sunday. The new cases bring the state's total to 97,390 with active cases dropping 394 to 6,695 - the lowest level of active cases since October 15.
Sunday's report covered testing results for two days from 1 p.m., December 24 through 1 p.m., December 26 to make up for observing the Christmas holiday. Because the time frame spanned the holiday when offices were closed, no deaths were certified and reported out.
The number of people being treated in state hospitals also continued to drop as the number of patients fell from 289 to 274. There are 62 in intensive care units and 29 on ventilators. Sixty-two patients are being treated in Black Hills region hospitals with 11 in ICU and seven on ventilators.
The number of people vaccinated in the state increased to 13,710. There have been 9,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine given and 3,835 of the Moderna vaccine have been administered. Because it is easier to ship and store, rural areas of the state are primarily receiving the Moderna vaccine.
Pennington County reported 47 new infections on 75 tests. The county's total number of cases rose to 10,909 but active cases fell again as there are only 925 active infections.
Lawrence County reported 16 new cases and there were eight in Meade County. Oglala-Lakota County added six new infections and all three people tested in Fall River County tested positive. There was one new case in Butte County and none of the four tests in Custer County came back positive.
Minnehaha County had 122 positive tests Sunday and Yankton County added 41. Lincoln County added 25 new cases, Brookings County had 24 and there were 19 positive tests in Brown County.
Union County reported 15 new infections and Codington County had 12. There were seven new cases in Hughes County and six in Day and Roberts counties.
Clay, Davison, Edmunds and Turner counties each had five new cases and there were four new infections in Aurora, Bon Homme, Douglas, Hamlin and Kingsbury counties.
Stanley and Tripp counties each had three positive tests and there were two in Charles Mix, Clark, Deuel, Dewey, Hutchinson, Lake and Perkins counties.
One new infection was reported in Beadle, Brule, Corson, Gregory, Hanson, Jackson, Lyman, Marshall, McCook, Miner, Moody, Spink, Sully and Todd counties.
There were 63 new infections in children under 19 and 71 people in their 20s tested positive. Forty-seven people over 70 tested positive.