Active COVID-19 infections fall to lowest level in 10 weeks

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 427 new infections on 1,004 people tested Sunday. The new cases bring the state's total to 97,390 with active cases dropping 394 to 6,695 - the lowest level of active cases since October 15.

Sunday's report covered testing results for two days from 1 p.m., December 24 through 1 p.m., December 26 to make up for observing the Christmas holiday. Because the time frame spanned the holiday when offices were closed, no deaths were certified and reported out.

The number of people being treated in state hospitals also continued to drop as the number of patients fell from 289 to 274. There are 62 in intensive care units and 29 on ventilators. Sixty-two patients are being treated in Black Hills region hospitals with 11 in ICU and seven on ventilators.

The number of people vaccinated in the state increased to 13,710. There have been 9,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine given and 3,835 of the Moderna vaccine have been administered. Because it is easier to ship and store, rural areas of the state are primarily receiving the Moderna vaccine.

Pennington County reported 47 new infections on 75 tests. The county's total number of cases rose to 10,909 but active cases fell again as there are only 925 active infections.

