Almost 1,000 new infections and four COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday

Active COVID-19 cases continued to rise Tuesday despite 951 people being listed as recovered from the virus. There were 992 new infections reported Tuesday - in a reporting period from Friday at noon to Monday at noon - pushing active cases up 37 to 7,263.
There were four additional deaths reported Tuesday, including one woman and three men.The deaths included two people in their 60s and two who were over 70. The deaths were reported in Pennington, Meade, Hamlin and Turner counties. There have been 218 deaths in Pennington County and 2,092 in South Dakota.
Hospitalizations jumped by 18 across the state - with 17 of the 18-patient increase coming in Black Hills hospitals. There are 215 people hospitalized in the state with 112 of those in the Black Hills region. There are 61 people in ICU and 44 on ventilators. In the Black Hills hospitals, there are 33 people in ICU with 27 of those on ventilators.
Children under 19 were responsible for 282 of the 992 new cases reported Tuesday with 140 more in their 20s. Eighty-nine people over 70 tested positive.
Pennington County continues to lead the state with 278 new cases reported Tuesday. Active cases in the county came in at 2,061. The highest number of active cases ever reached in the county was 2,148. Meade County had 65 new infections and Lawrence County reported 41. Butte County recorded 22 positive tests and there were 13 in Fall River County. Oglala-Lakota County reported 12 new cases and there were 11 in Custer County.
Minnehaha County recorded 201 new infections for Tuesday's report and Lincoln County had 51. There were 36 new cases in Codington County and 32 in Brown County. Brookings County reported 27 new infections and there were 23 in Hamlin County. Davison and Union counties each reported 18 new cases and Beadle and Yankton counties each added 15.
Todd County had nine new infections and there were seven in Charles Mix, Hutchinson and Jackson counties. Clay, Douglas, Hughes, Kingsbury, Spink and Stanley counties each reported five new infections and Corson and Tripp counties added four each. Brule, Clark, Gregory, McCook, Moody and Walworth counties each reported three new infections. Nine counties reported two positive tests and there was one in seven more counties.