AP calls Senate race for Johnson, Rounds; Ahlers not conceding yet

Sen. Mike Rounds and Rep. Dusty Johnson are heading back to D.C. as the Associated Press called the race early Tuesday night with less than a third of precincts reporting statewide.

Rounds said he's confident in the projections with 55% of precincts reporting statewide, but that votes in Sioux Falls may bring the projections down by a bit when their precincts begin reporting.

"I can't say enough about how grateful we are to the people of South Dakota to trust us with this very valuable Senate vote. We're going to take South Dakota common sense to Washington D.C.," Rounds said, adding that he would continue to work for the B-21 bomber to get to Ellsworth AFB, help with veterans' health and improving IHS services for the state's Native American communities.

Rounds was challenged by newcomer Democrat Dan Ahlers in the race, who said he expects Tuesday to be a long night and isn’t accepting or conceding the race at this point.

