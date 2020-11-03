AP calls Senate race for Johnson, Rounds; Ahlers not conceding yet

Sen. Mike Rounds and Rep. Dusty Johnson are heading back to D.C. as the Associated Press called the race early Tuesday night with less than a third of precincts reporting statewide.
Rounds said he's confident in the projections with 55% of precincts reporting statewide, but that votes in Sioux Falls may bring the projections down by a bit when their precincts begin reporting.
"I can't say enough about how grateful we are to the people of South Dakota to trust us with this very valuable Senate vote. We're going to take South Dakota common sense to Washington D.C.," Rounds said, adding that he would continue to work for the B-21 bomber to get to Ellsworth AFB, help with veterans' health and improving IHS services for the state's Native American communities.
Rounds was challenged by newcomer Democrat Dan Ahlers in the race, who said he expects Tuesday to be a long night and isn’t accepting or conceding the race at this point.
“I’m going to watch the totals come in, and whatever happens, happens,” Ahlers said, thanking his campaign supporters. “We ran a good, clean race and did it in an unusual year under difficult circumstances.”
Johnson had one challenger in Libertarian Randy "Uriah" Luallin. The AP called the race in Johnson's favor early Tuesday night.
"Voters in our great state support people who get things done. I'm a workhorse and I have energy to burn," Johnson said. "During my second term, I'll continue to put that energy towards policies that move America forward and better our nation."
Rounds and Luallin were not immediately available for comment.
In the race for public utilities commissioner, 67% of voters in Lawrence County elected Republican Gary Hanson, with races in Butte, Custer, Meade and Pennington counties yet to be called, but showing favor for Hanson.
This is a developing story.
