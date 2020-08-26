Arrowhead Country Club to reopen Friday after staff member tests positive for COVID

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Arrowhead Country Club in Rapid City notified members and staff that it plans to reopen Friday after closing Tuesday when a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The club closed within an hour of receiving the test result. The staff member hasn’t been in the building for over a week, general manager Eric Sharpe said Wednesday, but the club decided to close to clean and sanitize everything “out of precaution.”

Sharpe said the staff member worked one shift last Wednesday for three hours in the middle of the day, “so it was not our busy time.”

The staff member was scheduled to work Thursday but called club management to let them know they weren’t feeling well, Sharpe said, “so we didn’t allow them back and we requested that they get tested.”

All managers and staff get temperature checks when they arrive at work, Sharpe said. Those who feel sick, exhibit COVID-19 symptoms or have a fever when they arrive are asked to stay home.

Sharpe said the club notified members and staff about the case, and he only knows of three other staff members including himself who may have been exposed. The exposed staff members were all tested for COVID-19 and came back negative, he said.