South Dakota beekeepers are reeling from a spike in honey bee colony losses that has the potential to affect 90 agricultural crops nationwide.
In 2018, state beekeepers brought in more than $23 million in honey sales from roughly 255,000 hives, ranking them fourth in the nation in honey production. But declining numbers of bees threaten yields on crops ranging from almonds and apples on the West Coast to cotton and cranberries in the East.
But for more than a decade, beekeepers in South Dakota and around the country have been fighting against historically high colony loss rates of nearly 30% each year.
Tim Hollmann, a beekeeper from Dante near the Yankton Sioux Reservation, said much of the problem comes down to what bees eat.
Farmers have plowed up more pastures to plant row crops such as corn and soybeans, and they’ve gotten better at killing flowering plants like milkweed and sweet clover in and around their fields, leaving less pollen and nectar for bees to consume. The pesticides and fungicides used in modern agriculture also have been shown to make bees more susceptible to disease, if not killing them outright.
Wild bee populations have also suffered. In 2017, the rusty patched bumble bee became the first native species in the lower 48 states to be placed on the federal endangered species list by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Non-governmental conservation groups have said 346 other species of native bees also are threatened.
In all, bees pollinate about 90 crops in the U.S. and account for up to $19 billion in added value to the country’s agriculture industry annually, according to the USDA. Without pollination from bees, experts worry the price of food items such as strawberries and apples could rise.
Commercial beekeepers say official data undercount the loss of commercial bee colonies. Bret Adee, co-owner of Adee Honey Farms in Bruce in eastern South Dakota, one of the largest beekeeping operations in the world, said some commercial keepers lost 70 percent or more of their bees last winter.
Adee said his company was forced to shutter its beekeeping operation in Nebraska and lay off employees. Prior to last year, the business kept bees in Nebraska for 60 years, Adee said.
“We didn’t have enough bees in our boxes,” he said.
Honey produced from South Dakota’s sweet clover, alfalfa and wildflowers is highly prized for its mild flavor and light color. Unfortunately, per-hive production has fallen about 50 percent over the past 15 to 20 years, said Bret Adee’s brother and business partner, Kelvin Adee. Total U.S. honey production has dropped by about half, falling from 250 million pounds to about 150 million pounds annually, he said.
As annual honey-bee colony loss rates continue to rise and production falls, the federal government has been pulling back its monitoring efforts. In July 2019, the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service announced it would indefinitely suspend its quarterly honey-bee colony survival survey and in December 2018, the service suspended its annual cost of pollination survey. The surveys were cut, according to the USDA, due to budget reductions.
Many beekeepers worry that the information might be lost for good and with it more targeted research funding. Better research will be needed to help reverse the tide of honey-bee colony deaths, Bret Adee said.
“We’re kind of in the darkest days of the industry right now,” he said.
During the winter of 2018-19, the number of honey-bee colonies lost in the U.S. came in at just shy of 38 percent, according to data gathered by the non-profit honey bee research group Bee Informed Partnership and the USDA. When stretched to the 12 months between April 2018 and April 2019, colony losses came in at more than 40 percent.
Since 2006, the U.S. has averaged a nearly 30 percent colony loss rate among its domestic bees, according to the Bee Informed Partnership. The losses have beekeepers worried about the future of their industry.
“Any business that has a 30 percent annual loss rate, that’s getting to be unsustainable,” said John Stolle, a beekeeper near Sturgis and president of the South Dakota Honey Producers Association.
Stolle’s bees spend their summers making honey in the grasslands and hay fields north of the Black Hills. The bees find plenty of pollen and nectar there and can lay in plenty of honey for the winter. That allows them to recover their strength even after Stolle takes his cut of honey to sell to such end users as Prairie Berry Winery in Hill City. Like many beekeepers, Stolle loads his hives onto flatbed trailers in the fall and trucks them to wintering grounds in California. They make honey there too, but mostly the move is to avoid cold weather and to be in place for almond pollination in February, Stolle said.
Adee Honey Farms tries to keep between 75,000 and 85,000 hives going at any given time, said Kelvin Adee, president of the American Honey Producers Association, said. The company’s bees are spread throughout the Great Plains in the summer.
Bret Adee spends his year traveling back and forth between Bruce, where his father founded Adee Honey Farms in 1959, and Bakersfield, California., where the Adees’ bees help pollinate the state’s roughly $7.1 billion annual almond crop.
The Adees pegged recent colony losses at closer to 60 or 70 percent. “They died faster than we can breed them,” Bret Adee said.
With annual losses of more than 50 percent, Adee said, beekeepers won’t be able to keep up. Fall and winter of 2019 will be especially telling, he said.
“If it’s anything like last year, the industry will be in a death spiral,” he said.
Wild bees are showing marked declines as well. Until the late 1990s, the rusty patched bumble bee was a fairly common visitor to backyard tomato gardens and wildflowers in South Dakota and 22 other states. Now, the bee has probably been eliminated from South Dakota and can only be found in 13 states plus one Canadian province, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
No one has been able to pinpoint a single cause for the widespread devastation of honey bees or native bees. Instead, a combination of factors is at play.
“The whole environment has changed,” Kelvin Adee said.
One of the biggest problems facing bees in South Dakota is a drastic change in how farmers operate. Flowering plants such as milkweed have been virtually eliminated from the fields growing the state’s top two crops — corn and soybeans. Those crops, which have seen their acreage greatly expanded in South Dakota over the past two decades, are two of the worst crops for bees.
Hollmann, the beekeeper from Dante, said the problem with corn and soybeans is two-fold. First, the fields tend to be devoid of any plant life other than corn or soybeans, thanks to the use of glyphosate herbicides such as Roundup. Bees need flowers from which to draw the pollen and nectar they eat and use to make honey. A 2018 study by a group of researchers at the University of Texas also showed that glyphosates may be harming gut bacteria in bees and making the insects more susceptible to disease.
The second problem with corn and soybean fields is pesticides. Bees are bugs, and so are the pests killed by the most popular pesticides, which are called neonicotinoids for their chemical makeup that is similar to nicotine. When bees get hit with stray spray from a farm field, they die. Neonicotinoids are used all over the world and on just about every food crop because compared to other chemical pesticides, they’re considered relatively safe for humans.
Pesticides also help boost crop yields and keep food prices down, said Bachmann, who also works as a pesticide educator. Taking an effective tool for controlling pests away from farmers could cause as much harm as good, she said.
The increased number of corn and soybean acres also limits locations bees can find food in South Dakota. Since 2008, 42 percent of the land South Dakota farmers had enrolled in the federal Conservation Reserve Program have been taken out of the program and often converted to row crop production. The CRP pays farmers to plant grass and other wildlife habitat and leave it relatively undisturbed for 10 years. Wildlife such as pheasants and deer benefit, but so do bees which find plenty of honeymaking materials and a wide variety of nutritious pollen in CRP grasslands.
Hollmann, who keeps some of his bees in Iowa, said the reduction of CRP lands, as well as the loss of weeds along fence rows and in ditches near farm fields in that state, has been devastating. Some of his Iowa locations have had bees producing honey on them for nearly 100 years, but those sites may not produce at all this year due to habitat loss and poor weather, he said.
Hollmann is a member of the Sioux City-based Sioux Honey Cooperative. He said southeastern South Dakota and northwest Iowa used to be “God’s country” for honey production. There was relatively stable weather and plenty of forage available between alfalfa, hay, ditches and fence rows, he said. Now, beekeepers are having to move west to central South Dakota and beyond where the habitat is better and safer but good honey production only comes when the weather cooperates.
“We call it feast or famine territory,” Hollmann said.
Fungicides are another man-made threat to bees. The insects evolved to work with certain fungi in their pollen stores, Bret Adee said. The fungi help break down pollen so it’s easier to digest and gives the bees better nutrition. Fungicides sprayed on crops to increase yields are then picked up by foraging bees and carried back to hives, where they can kill the helpful fungi.
Despite all the problems caused by chemicals and habitat loss, the USDA has identified a parasite as the biggest threat facing bees. Varroa destructor, better known as the varroa mite, has been ravaging North American bee hives for decades. The mite first was found in the U.S. in 1987. South Dakota, as a top honey producing state, was infested with the mites soon after.
Varroa destructor is native to Asia and acts similar to a tick. The mite attaches to a bee and sucks out the bee’s bodily fluids, weakening the host and making it more susceptible to disease and starvation when food runs low. Varroa mites also happen to be insects.
“That’s been really difficult, you’re trying to kill a bug that lives on a bug,” Stolle said.
Even with all the doom and gloom surrounding the beekeeping industry, domestic honey bees are in no immediate danger of extinction. The people who harvest bees for pollination and sell honey are the ones in trouble.
“We’re not at a tipping point yet, but we’re getting there,” Stolle said.
Luckily, most farmers and ranchers seem to be concerned about bees and the landscape they live on, Bret Adee said. There is a strong movement in South Dakota to diversify crops and focus on soil health as a way to boost farm incomes. What’s good for soil is generally good for bees too, he said.
“Every time I meet someone who is doing that, I get excited,” he said.