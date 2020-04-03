As many as 600,000 South Dakotans could contract COVID-19, Noem says

The state doesn’t have those numbers now. Department of Health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the state now has 525 ventilators and has requests out to FEMA and private suppliers for more.

The National Guard will also work to set up temporary 100-bed hospitals across the state, starting in Rapid City and Sioux Falls before they look to other communities in need.

Noem wouldn't say whether those hospitals could be set up in empty schools and civic centers across the state. Schools are closed until May 1, but Noem said she plans to update schools next week about her plans for closures.

Noem also said the state could potentially see two peaks.

“Viruses tend to come and peak and disappear and then come back in the fall,” she said. “We need to be prepared for that, as well, that we could see another round come through. We may not, but typically in these pandemic situations, we do see that.”

Dr. Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist, fielded a question about whether the coronavirus has a seasonal pattern like influenza, which sees its peak from October to May.

“If I had a crystal ball, I would be able to fully answer that question,” he said. “The important thing to note is that this is not going away anytime soon.”

