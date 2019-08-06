Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender has proclaimed August 7, 2019, as Professional Engineers Day in Rapid City.
Allender joins Governor Kristi Noem who also proclaimed August 7 as Professional Engineers Day for the state of South Dakota. In their proclamations, both Noem and Allender recognize licensed professional engineers as dedicated to applying scientific knowledge, mathematics and ingenuity to develop solutions for technical, societal and commercial problems while holding paramount the public health, safety and welfare.
In the proclamation, Mayor Allender recognized the significant contributions South Dakota’s licensed professional engineers have made on a local and national scale and cited that Rapid City’s economy has grown, in part, because its licensed professional engineers are instrumental to South Dakota communities. In addition to more than 50 private firms employing engineers, Rapid City is unique due to the many professional engineers working here for federal, state and local government agencies. More than 215 licensed professional engineers live and work in Rapid City.
Wednesday will mark the fourth annual Professional Engineers Day as declared by the South Dakota Engineering Society (SDES), in conjunction with the National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE). NSPE is an organization, founded in 1934, representing the interests of more than 31,000 licensed professional engineers and those on the path to licensure.
According to NSPE, as recent as a century ago, anyone could work as an engineer without proof of competency. In order to protect the public health, safety and welfare, the first engineering licensure law was enacted in 1907 in Wyoming. Now every state, including South Dakota, regulates the practice of engineering to ensure public safety by granting only Professional Engineers (PEs) the authority to sign and seal engineering plans and offer their services to the public.
Each year, in addition to the Professional Engineers Day Proclamation, the South Dakota Engineering Society joins with the American Council of Engineering Companies to recognize the Outstanding Engineering Achievement in the state of South Dakota. This year the Big Sioux River Flood Information System project has earned this award. RESPEC, an engineering firm based in Rapid City, along with the contributing firms of Banner Associates, David Ford and the Iowa Flood Center, developed the system commissioned by the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources. The Flood Information System is in response to the repeated flooding in the Big Sioux River Basin in recent years. In 2014, a major flood in the lower basin revealed shortcomings in understanding and predicting flood-event behavior.
The Flood Information System is a two-part web platform including access for the public and flood-response teams. The first part is a public site http://www.bigsiouxfis.org/ with access to stream conditions at more than 50 locations throughout the Big Sioux River Basin and a library of over 8,000 inundation maps, representing flood scenarios for five different communities. The second part is a site reserved for state and community officials and includes access to real-time flood inundation forecasts. When flood events are predicted, the hydro-logic output is run through models and predicted inundation maps are loaded to the web platform.
The Flood Information System provides the public with an understanding of potential flood risks and gives flood-response teams accurate information for decision making during flood events. The system has already proven its value predicting less-severe impacts than previous forecasting methods. In recent instances, flood response managers had the confidence to hold off any drastic measures well in advance. The Flood Information System predictions held true, accurate to within 0.1 feet of observed flood stage.
The South Dakota Engineering Society’s Black Hills Chapter also recently named Amy DiRienzo, PE, with the Rapid City firm of RESPEC, as the South Dakota Engineering Society Black Hills Chapter Young Engineer of the Year. Richard Bell, PE, with the Rapid City firm of SEE Engineering, LLC, has been named the South Dakota Engineering Society Black Hills Chapter Engineer of the Year. In addition to winning the state award, The Big Sioux River Flood Information System project was selected for an Outstanding Engineering Achievement Award from the South Dakota Engineering Society’s Black Hills Chapter. The Regenerative Community Development Project, designed for the Thunder Valley Community Development Corporation on the Pine Ridge Reservation, was also selected for the Black Hills Chapter’s Outstanding Engineering Achievement Award. The project was designed by Rapid City engineering firm KLJ with contributions from BNIM, Pyatt and American Engineering Testing, Inc.
To become licensed, engineers must complete a four-year college degree, work under a Professional Engineer for at least four years, pass two intensive competency exams and earn a license from their state's licensure board. Then, to retain their licenses, PEs must continually maintain and improve their skills throughout their careers by fulfilling continuing education requirements.
Only a licensed engineer may prepare, sign and seal, and submit engineering plans and drawings to a public authority for approval, or seal engineering work for public and private clients. PEs shoulder the responsibility for not only their work, but also for the lives affected by that work and must hold themselves to high ethical standards of practice.
South Dakota Engineering Society President Andrew Bruels encourages anyone interested in finding out more about the state’s Professional Engineers or the process required to become licensed in South Dakota to contact the SDES Executive Director, Nancy Hoines, at sdengineeringsociety@gmail.com or visit the South Dakota Board of Technical Professions website at http://dlr.sd.gov/btp/default.aspx Professionals Engineers interested in becoming a member of SDES and NSPE should also contact Hoines or visit www.nspe.org