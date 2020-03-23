Avera Health validates lab for COVID-19 testing

The state Department of Health has verified Avera's Sioux Falls laboratory to perform COVID-19 tests.

This additional testing site in the state will allow 200 tests to be processed each day. To date, testing has been conducted by the state health lab in Pierre and at Avera's contract laboratory.

A press release from Avera states that "the most critical and highly suspicious tests will receive priority," and result times depend on volume of tests.

Avera will enter results directly into a patient's AveraChart electronic medical record. The turnaround time for most test results is "a few days," and inpatient tests that are considered urgent based on a patient's condition will be returned more quickly, according to the release.

Test results will also be sent to the state so the Department of Health can report those numbers on its website each day.

Patients with positive test results will be contacted by their providers with instructions on how to care for themselves at home, symptom management, and information on when to contact their health care providers if symptoms worsen.

The Avera Institute for Human Genetics worked with Gov. Kristi Noem's office and the state health department to establish the guidelines for processing of pending tests.

