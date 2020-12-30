Avera seeks Rapid City-area participants for study on Native American adult hypertension

A research group from Avera Health will seek participants in January for a behavioral intervention program focused on reducing high blood pressure in Native American adults.

The NOSH (Native Opportunities to Stop Hypertension) study beginning in 2021 will provide participants with nutritional consultations and at-home blood pressure monitors. Clinical coordinators will take part in weekly motivational interviews with participants to help them set goals, overcome barriers and personalize changes in their diet, exercise and other lifestyle factors that affect hypertension.

NOSH also includes a stipend for groceries so participants can develop new dietary habits, Avera said. The program will also provide ongoing resources and education during its 12-week time frame.

The program is one of two focused on Native populations in the Rapid City region. The other program, SYNCH (Systems of Native Community Health), has been underway for three years and focuses on health disparities within complex issues that can include behavioral health issues, trauma and violence, addiction, substance abuse and poverty. SYNCH includes 400 contacts from Rapid City and Pine Ridge.

