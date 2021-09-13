Badlands to receive $5.2 million in funding for new visitor center

Badlands National Park will have a new, modern visitor center in the Cedar Pass section of the park due to grants and contributions from notable organizations.

The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust granted $3.3 million for the project. The Badlands Natural History Association will pledge $1.8 million, and Badlands National Park Conservancy will contribute $100,000 toward the project.

Helmsley Charitable Trust trustee Walter Panzirer said the trust wanted to be a catalyst for the Badlands.

"We are so excited we joined this partnership because this park, their visitor center, is older," Panzirer said. "It was built in the '50s and '60s, and majorly needs renovation to be to ADA standards, and also share the treasure of Badlands National Park."

He said the new center will be able to accommodate the increasing number of visitors and tell the story of the Lakota culture.

The new center will provide park visitors with more opportunities to learn about Badlands National Park's natural, cultural, historical and recreational resources; improve scientific study and understanding of its paleontological and geological resources; and help people connect with the past and present history, culture, and heritage of the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Lakota People.