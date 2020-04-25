Bars, restaurants consider reopening if council vote passes Monday

Demaro said he's been working with his staff to practice social distancing at the pub and is excited at the possibility of reopening next week.

"If you think about it, we'll be the first restaurants to open in the county," he said. "I want to get rid of the fear that keeps people paralyzed at home. I want people to get outside and have drinks with friends safely."

He says takeout and delivery at his two businesses haven't generated enough revenue to sustain being closed much longer.

"We can't be closed for 18 months until we get a vaccine," he said, estimating that the day before bars and restaurants shut down, Murphy's served 721 customers a night.

He says 35 to 40 customers would be able to fit in his business at a given time, with variations for larger group or household sizes that have been quarantined together from the start of the pandemic.

"With zero revenue coming in, anything is better than nothing," Demaro said.

Demaro also said he will institute temperature checks, wellness checks, and hand sanitizer for employees. If an employee has a fever or symptoms, he said they'll be sent home.