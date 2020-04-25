Bars, restaurants consider reopening if council vote passes Monday

The Rapid City Council will vote Monday evening whether or not to reopen businesses in the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
If approved, Mayor Steve Allender's plan to reopen businesses with social distancing requirements would go into effect immediately.
Under the plan, bars and restaurants would need to maintain a minimum of six feet between tables, chairs and bar stools.
Capacity limits of 10 people, or one customer for every 125 square feet of space, would also need to be implemented.
Allender said Wednesday that a restaurant with 4,000 square feet of space would have 32 patrons, for example, if they all sit six feet away from each other. However, that could vary based on restaurant configurations or group sizes.
Food service employees would also be required to wear masks under Allender's plan.
Tony Demaro is the owner of Murphy's Pub & Grill and Kol, and said the mayor reached out to him on Friday of last week to see if he would consider opening with the restrictions.
Demaro said Allender created a sounding board, or mini focus group, for his ideas about the restrictions with Demaro and the owners of Tally's Silver Spoon, Delmonico Grill, Firehouse Brewing Company, Que Pasa Mexican Kitchen and Wobbly Bobby Pub.
Demaro said he's been working with his staff to practice social distancing at the pub and is excited at the possibility of reopening next week.
"If you think about it, we'll be the first restaurants to open in the county," he said. "I want to get rid of the fear that keeps people paralyzed at home. I want people to get outside and have drinks with friends safely."
He says takeout and delivery at his two businesses haven't generated enough revenue to sustain being closed much longer.
"We can't be closed for 18 months until we get a vaccine," he said, estimating that the day before bars and restaurants shut down, Murphy's served 721 customers a night.
He says 35 to 40 customers would be able to fit in his business at a given time, with variations for larger group or household sizes that have been quarantined together from the start of the pandemic.
"With zero revenue coming in, anything is better than nothing," Demaro said.
Demaro also said he will institute temperature checks, wellness checks, and hand sanitizer for employees. If an employee has a fever or symptoms, he said they'll be sent home.
Justin Henrichsen, owner of Independent Ale House, said it would be difficult to reopen with the mayor's proposed capacity restrictions.
"It's really hard to make money with those numbers," he said. "I don't know if we'll reopen. We're taking it a week at a time."
Henrichsen said the business has not been able to get paycheck protection program funds from the Small Business Administration, so the bar will still operate at a level "we know we can make money at," he said.
Independent Ale House has been able to complete a number of renovations in the meantime and still offers carryout orders Wednesday through Saturday. If he can get the paycheck protection program loan for his business, Henrichsen says he'll expand to daily curbside pickup.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.