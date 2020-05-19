Black Hills attractions starting to reopen to the public

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Tourist attractions in the Black Hills are reopening — complete with new safety measures — and are already greeting visitors excited for some recreation.

Crazy Horse Memorial

Crazy Horse Memorial and its Indian Museum of North America fully reopened all its buildings Monday. The memorial will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Thursday. Starting Friday, the memorial will begin its nightly laser light show and will be open until 30 minutes after the light show.

“This morning, we opened at 8 and the first car was here at 8:04,” said Jadwiga Ziolkowski, one of the CEOs of the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation, said Monday. “A lot of families are out and about right now. You see groups of six or eight people traveling together and seeing something different, and we’re glad to be part of it.”

Ziolkowski said the memorial has put safety measures in place. All staff who work with the public are wearing face masks or shields. Door handles are being wiped down regularly, and in the theater after film viewings, crews wash down chairs.

“We are doing everything we can. We are following CDC guidelines and it seems to be going well,” Ziolkowski said.