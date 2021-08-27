Black Hills counties continue to lead new COVID-19 infection numbers

More than half of the 439 new COVID-19 infections in South Dakota came from three Black Hills counties again Friday. The number of active cases grew by 337 to 3,992. The Department of Health reported this week that more than 90% of all new cases, hospitalizations and deaths in South Dakota are people who have not been vaccinated.

Pennington County had 141 positive tests and active cases climbed over 1,000 to 1,047. That is the highest number since Dec. 21, 2020. Meade County's 52 new infections raised active cases there to 419 and Lawrence County added 36 new cases to increase active infections to 282. Butte County reported 10 positive tests, Fall River County added five and there were three in Custer County.

Two men in their 70s died from COVID-19 infection, the Department of Health reported Friday. The deaths were reported in Pennington and Minnehaha counties. There have been 210 deaths in Pennington County and 2,062 in the state.

The number of people hospitalized in the state increased by 12 to 168 Friday. Eighty of those patients are in Black Hills hospitals. Seventeen of the 39 people in intensive care units are in the Black Hills region. There are 22 patients on ventilators in South Dakota.