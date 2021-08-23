Black Hills counties report fastest spread of COVID-19

More than half of the 331 new COVID-19 infections in South Dakota were reported in Pennington, Meade and Lawrence counties Monday. The daily report from the Department of Health also showed that 156 of the 257 additional active cases in the state were from those three counties.

The 331 new cases resulted in active cases climbing from 2,332 to 2,589 - a level not seen in the state since February 2.

Pennington County has 589 active infections after reporting 83 positive tests Monday. In comparison, only 60 people in Pennington County were vaccinated over the same time period. Meade County was second in the state with 58 new infections and active cases there grew to 235. Lawrence County has 156 active cases after adding 31 positive tests.

Butte County added 12 new infections and Custer and Fall River counties each added four.

There are 127 people hospitalized across the state. Black Hills hospitals are treating 52 patients with 13 in ICU and five on ventilators. No new deaths were reported Monday.

Fifty-one of the 331 new infections in the state were among children under 19. People in their 20s made up 59 new cases and 27 people over 70 tested positive.