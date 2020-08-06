Black Hills Dermatology Center closes after three employees test positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After three staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at Black Hills Dermatology Center in Rapid City on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of last week, the center decided to close for two weeks.

“We made the call to reschedule all our patients for the whole entire week,” Jason Gorman, an administrator at the center, said Thursday. “We just wanted to be safe for everybody, for patients and for staff and to monitor everything.”

Gorman said before the closure, there was no mask policy for patients or staff in the center. He said the mask policy will change when the center reopens on Aug. 17. He also said he was unsure if staff wore masks in public places outside of work.

“I know we’ve had a few staff wearing masks and a few staff that didn’t,” he said, noting a “majority” of staff kept their masks on at work.

The three staff members are at home self-quarantining, and the rest of the staff is at home self-monitoring for symptoms after potential exposure in the workplace, Gorman said.

Gorman said the center was quick to contact the state health department about contact tracing among staff and patients to the center. He said he’s unsure if any patients were exposed.

Gorman said people have spent the last few days cleaning the clinic from “top to bottom.”

