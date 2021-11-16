Black Hills Energy purchases naming rights to Liberty Center in Box Elder

Black Hills Energy has purchased the naming rights to the Liberty Center in Box Elder.

The center, which will serve as a training facility for Ellsworth Air Force Base as well as a community facility, will be known as the Black Hills Energy Liberty Center.

Marc Eyre, vice president of operations for Black Hills Energy, said people already know the name Liberty Center and the company didn’t want to change it too much. Black Hills Energy purchased the naming rights and entered a partnership with the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority.

“We’re very excited to announce a long-term partnership with the development authority for the naming of the new Black Hills Energy Liberty Center,” Eyre said at a press conference at Black Hills Energy in Rapid City. “This is a great public-private partnership.”

The company is spending $300,000 over five years for the naming rights. The funds will be used to offset operational and maintenance costs, said Stephanie Dowling, senior community affairs manager for Black Hills Energy.

Dowling said the funds are being paid by the company's shareholders, not customers.

Eyre said the development authority reached out to Black Hills Energy and started the conversation.

“As we got into it, this is something that really aligns with our vision, mission and values,” he said. “We strive to support the community and this is a great partnership. It has a lot of support from the federal level, state and local level, so it’s something that we wanted to help support as well.”

The Black Hills Energy Liberty Center is a $12.6 million project with $6.3 million funded by a Department of Defense grant and $3.2 million from the state. It will feature a one-eighth mile indoor track, an infield for soccer, and basketball courts. It will be run by the YMCA.

Scott Landguth, executive director for the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority, said construction on the project began last summer. He said all the footings and foundations are set and construction crews are starting to erect the steel frame.

The center is the base for the Liberty Plaza, which will have more than 800 housing units.

Box Elder Mayor Larry Larson said the center and plaza will transform the community. He said Box Elder is the 12th largest city in the state with a little over 10,000 people, and they’re expecting more growth in the next four to five years.

“The Main Street is going to be huge for us,” Larson said. “This is going to provide kind of like the little towns that are all around the Black Hills. … This is going to be really fantastic for the community and for the base and really the surrounding area, too.”

About $2 million for the plaza will come from the Tax Increment Finance District, which the Pennington County Commission approved in December 2020. The district will be privately funded by Dream Design International, the developer on the project.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.