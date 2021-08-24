Black Hills hospitals report intensive care units are filling up

As the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the Black Hills continues, hospitals in the region have less than 2% of their intensive care unit beds available.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health's Wednesday report, Black Hills hospitals are treating 67 patients — up eight from Tuesday — with 13 in ICU and seven on ventilators. Combined with the number of non-COVID-19 occupied ICU beds, hospitals here are almost at capacity.

With the influx of new cases in the region, that capacity is likely to be tested. Of the 455 new cases reported Wednesday, 192 of them came from Pennington, Meade and Lawrence counties. Pennington County recorded 127 positive tests Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 838 in the county. A week ago, that number was 406. One month ago, there were only 65 active cases in the county.

Meade County reported 38 new infections Wednesday — double the number of people who received vaccines in the county in the same time frame. There are now 343 active cases in Meade County. Lawrence County reported 27 new infections, bringing the total number of active cases to 231. Butte County has 100 active cases after adding 15 positive tests Wednesday.

Fall River County reported nine new cases and there were three each in Custer and Oglala-Lakota counties.