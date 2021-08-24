Black Hills hospitals report intensive care units are filling up

As the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the Black Hills continues, hospitals in the region have less than 2% of their intensive care unit beds available.
According to the South Dakota Department of Health's Wednesday report, Black Hills hospitals are treating 67 patients — up eight from Tuesday — with 13 in ICU and seven on ventilators. Combined with the number of non-COVID-19 occupied ICU beds, hospitals here are almost at capacity.
With the influx of new cases in the region, that capacity is likely to be tested. Of the 455 new cases reported Wednesday, 192 of them came from Pennington, Meade and Lawrence counties. Pennington County recorded 127 positive tests Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 838 in the county. A week ago, that number was 406. One month ago, there were only 65 active cases in the county.
Meade County reported 38 new infections Wednesday — double the number of people who received vaccines in the county in the same time frame. There are now 343 active cases in Meade County. Lawrence County reported 27 new infections, bringing the total number of active cases to 231. Butte County has 100 active cases after adding 15 positive tests Wednesday.
Fall River County reported nine new cases and there were three each in Custer and Oglala-Lakota counties.
Two deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the death toll in the state to 2,059. Both deaths were women, one in her 40s and one in her 70s, from Dewey and Oglala-Lakota counties.
Eighty-six of the 455 new cases were children under 19 and 72 more were in their 20s. Forty people over 70 tested positive in Wednesday's report.
Minnehaha County reported 73 cases and Lincoln County added 16. Brown County had 15 positive tests and there were 12 in Yankton County. Grant County recorded 11 new infections and there were nine in Charles Mix County. Brookings and Codington counties each added eight new cases and there were seven in Todd County. Clay, Corson and Lake counties all added six new cases each and there were four each in Davison and Hughes counties. Beadle, Jackson, Stanley, Tripp and Union counties reported three new cases each and there were two in Bon Homme, Buffalo, Deuel, Douglas, Harding, Marshall, McPherson and Spink counties. Seventeen other counties reported one new infection.