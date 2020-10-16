Black Hills National Forest announces new supervisor

The Black Hills National Forest announced Friday that Jeff Tomac has been selected to serve as the 23rd Supervisor of the forest.

Tomac has worked for the US Forest Service for 28 years and currently serves as the acting grassland supervisor for the Dakota Prairie Grasslands in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Tomac has served in a variety of positions including range management, resource management and district ranger. His current permanent assignment is deputy forest supervisor for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest in Montana.

Early in his career, Tomac served as a rangeland specialist on the Hell Canyon Ranger District on the Black Hills National Forest. He has worked in four regions and eight different forests and has had wide exposure to a variety of landscapes.

Tomac graduated from South Dakota State University with a degree in rangeland management and minors in soil science and botany.

Tomac is scheduled to arrive on Nov. 6 and fills in behind Mark Van Every, former Black Hills National Forest Supervisor, who retired Dec. 31, 2019.

Jack Isaacs, supervisor on the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands, serves as the acting forest supervisor on the Black Hills National Forest until Tomac arrives.

