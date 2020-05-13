Black Hills National Forest Fire closes lookout towers to public

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Black Hills National Forest's five fire lookout towers will be staffed this summer but closed to the public in order to minimize the impact and spread of COVID-19.

Each lookout tower has a sign at the base of the lookout steps notifying the public the tower is closed to visitors.

The Forest Service remains "focused on the safety and well-being of our employees and the public we serve," it said in a news release.

"Our mission-critical work, such as staffing fire lookout towers to aid in the suppression of wildfires and other public service responsibilities, will continue in accordance with current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health and safety guidelines," the agency said. "Preventing the spread of COVID-19 among our first responders and communities is an important addition to our focus on safety this year."