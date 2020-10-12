Black Hills Resource Advisory Committee to accept project proposals

The Black Hills Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) is seeking applications for projects that would enhance forest ecosystems by restoring and improving land health and water quality on the Black Hills National Forest and other adjacent lands in Custer, Lawrence and Pennington counties.

According to RAC Designated Federal Official Tracy Anderson, “The RAC committee will have a collective $292,939 to spend on projects.” This is made available to Custer, Lawrence and Pennington counties through the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act.

The RAC works closely with the Forest Service to recommend projects that will benefit forest health, fish, wildlife, soils, watersheds and other resources; maintain roads, trails and other infrastructure; or control noxious weeds.

RAC projects must be located on National Forest System Lands in Custer, Lawrence and Pennington counties or on other adjacent lands, if the project will benefit the resources on the National Forests. Projects can be completed by Forest Service personnel, through partnership agreements or by open-bid contracting with individuals and corporations. Project proponents are encouraged to coordinate with Forest Service personnel to ensure projects are viable and in alignment with Forest Service policies.