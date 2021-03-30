Black Hills sees range of property assessment increases

The city of Custer saw a 15% increase in structure and a 15% increase in land, Hermosa saw a 20% increase in structure, and Fairburn saw a 10% increase in structure and a 15% increase in land assessments.

Vissia said the final numbers are also making their way through the county boards, and they’re seeing a normal set of appeals as well.

Lawrence County Deputy Equalization Director Brett Runge said the county has 20,000 taxable parcels and the property assessments didn’t change much from previous years.

Runge said the total assessed value of Lawrence County property is about $3.2 billion, which is a 3.5-4% change from the previous year.

Pennington Equalization director Shannon Rittberger said the county has about 50,000 taxable parcels.

Rittberger said the county doesn’t track area percentage assessment changes, but assesses about seven neighborhoods every year and has them on a six- to seven-year rotation schedule for reappraisals. He said the department looks at 8,000 to 10,000 properties a year.

He said they typically receive more assessment appeals from those neighborhoods because the assessment changes may be bigger.