Black Hills sees range of property assessment increases

Butte, Meade and Pennington county homeowners are seeing significant increases in the assessed values of their property.
Lisa Nelson, director of Equalization and Planning for Butte County, said the county saw an assessment increase from 7% to 35% on 11,000 taxable parcels.
She said residents in rural areas saw closer to the 30% increase, mostly along the state Highway 34 corridor going west toward the Wyoming state line.
“It was very, very popular this year,” she said.
Nelson said the county received a few appeals, but it wasn’t anything out of the ordinary.
Meade Equalization and Planning Director Rhea Crane said 6,000 parcels of the county's 20,000 parcels saw a 20% increase or more, although many of the increases were on bare agricultural land.
She said it's hard to give a specific range as increases vary from simple neighborhood factors to complete reappraisal areas.
"Reappraisals are typically necessary because we find there are too many inconsistencies with our data... so we need to go parcel by parcel to see what needs to be updated," she said.
Crane said the preliminary 2021 total property assessment for the county was $3,049,126,354 compared to 2020’s assessment of $2,836,026,520.
Crane said the numbers are based on assessments before tax reduction programs, exemptions, assessment freezes, discretionary formula reductions, tax increment finance districts and others.
She said there are about 15 filed appeals for the County Boards and that is “relatively comparable to past years.” She said they expect more appeals to be filed before the April 6 deadline for county appeals.
“Property value increases are dependent on a number of factors: sales ratios based on market sales, physical reappraisal areas, neighborhood market adjustments,” she said in an email to the Journal. “A few properties may have decreased in value, while others sustained moderate increases. There is no “normal” when doing reappraisals; market conditions, the supply of properties versus the demand for properties, the change in property characteristics from prior assessments, neighborhood transformations, are types of factors that affect assessments.”
Crane said agricultural land assessments were impacted by the change in the productivity information supplied by the Department of Revenue. The crop dollar decreased by 6.07% while non-crop top dollar increased by 7.9% — the majority of Meade County is non-crop acres.
Custer Equalization director Leah Vissia said the county has 14,000 taxable parcels and property assessment increases varied from 0% to 25%, although Pringle and Buffalo Gap were the only municipalities that saw a 0% change.
The city of Custer saw a 15% increase in structure and a 15% increase in land, Hermosa saw a 20% increase in structure, and Fairburn saw a 10% increase in structure and a 15% increase in land assessments.
Vissia said the final numbers are also making their way through the county boards, and they’re seeing a normal set of appeals as well.
Lawrence County Deputy Equalization Director Brett Runge said the county has 20,000 taxable parcels and the property assessments didn’t change much from previous years.
Runge said the total assessed value of Lawrence County property is about $3.2 billion, which is a 3.5-4% change from the previous year.
Pennington Equalization director Shannon Rittberger said the county has about 50,000 taxable parcels.
Rittberger said the county doesn’t track area percentage assessment changes, but assesses about seven neighborhoods every year and has them on a six- to seven-year rotation schedule for reappraisals. He said the department looks at 8,000 to 10,000 properties a year.
He said they typically receive more assessment appeals from those neighborhoods because the assessment changes may be bigger.
The Journal previously reported that the county’s total assessment value is $12.4 billion, an increase of almost $895 million from 2020. The county saw a 2% growth rate over the last year in new property, and residential assessments increased at a 7.6% average.
Rittberger told the Journal that about 1% of property owners in the county are expected to appeal the assessment, which is about the same for previous years.
