Black Hills VA employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26 at the VA Black Hills Health Care System.

A statement from Teresa Forbes, a public affairs officer for the VA, said the VA is screening veterans and staff for symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and testing veterans who meet the CDC criteria for COVID-19 infection.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

"Due to privacy concerns, we cannot provide additional information," Forbes said in a statement.

Patients known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are isolated to prevent potential spread to others.

This is an ongoing story. The Journal will update the story with more information when it is available.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.