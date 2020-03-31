You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Black Hills VA employee tests positive for COVID-19
alert featured

Black Hills VA employee tests positive for COVID-19

051919-nws-vasmoking002.jpg
Jim Holland, Journal staff

An employee tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26 at the VA Black Hills Health Care System.

A statement from Teresa Forbes, a public affairs officer for the VA, said the VA is screening veterans and staff for symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and testing veterans who meet the CDC criteria for COVID-19 infection.

"Due to privacy concerns, we cannot provide additional information," Forbes said in a statement.

Patients known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are isolated to prevent potential spread to others.

This is an ongoing story. The Journal will update the story with more information when it is available.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News