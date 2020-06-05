Blue Lantern Lounge employee tests positive for COVID-19, state says

State health officials announced Friday that an employee of the Blue Lantern Lounge at 1200 E Saint Patrick Street in Rapid City has tested positive for COVID-19.
The individual worked at the business while able to transmit the virus from 5 p.m. May 27 through 1:30 a.m. May 28.
Customers who were at the business during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.
A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.
