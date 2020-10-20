Board moves some services to new building while Oyate Health Center construction continues

The Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board plans to house some of its clinical services in the former city-county alcohol and drug program building it purchased last month while the new Oyate Health Center facility is built.
The board purchased the building at 725 N. Lacrosse Street for $1,125,000 from Pennington County on Sept. 29.
Support Local Journalism
When construction of the $108-million Oyate Health Center is completed by spring 2023, services will move back into the new building while some behavioral health services will remain at the Lacrosse Street facility.
Board President and CEO Jerilyn Church said the board is excited to have acquired a space where patients can continue to receive health care services without any delay or suspension of services while the new facility is constructed.
“The location is easily accessible for many of our patients living on the north side of the city and presents an opportunity to better connect with them,” Church said. “We expect to continue to provide services at this location for our Native population in and around Rapid City even after the new facility on the Sioux San campus is opened.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!