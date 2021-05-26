Box Elder officials assure public, developers that the city has an ample supply of quality water

Dettman said the city has seen an annual population increase of 8-10% since 2016. He said the B-21 Raider base expansion to Ellsworth will increase the military population alone by 3,147 people.

The base expansion is expected to bring about 7,000 additional residents to Box Elder. According to a July 2019 population estimate, the city had a population of 10,119.

Kyle Treloar, vice president of Dream Design International of Rapid City, said developers typically look at water quality before starting a plan. He said they look through state databases and look at a city’s testing reports.

Dream Design International is the developer of the Liberty Center and Liberty Plaza in Box Elder, which will bring 224 townhouses, 84 single-family homes and about 400,000 square feet of retail and office space with three levels of loft apartments.