Box Elder, regional projects could receive water funds from state in 2022

Western Dakota Regional Water System is on the State Water Plan for 2022, although no funding is guaranteed.

The proposal is to build a water pipeline from the Missouri River to serve the West River region as the area continues to grow. According to documents, the current West River population is 240,000 and the projected population for 2075 is 600,000.

The estimated cost for the project, for a 6-foot diameter waterline, is $1.87 billion. Preliminary studies and reports are estimated at $4.5 million in the next few years.

The state Water and Natural Resources Board approved the project’s application for the State Water Plan, which will allow West Dakota Regional Water System to apply for future funding, said Cheryl Chapman, a consultant who is working on the project.

“We’re very excited to have that first step taken and will continue to work with communities and water systems throughout western South Dakota in taking a look at potential projects to bring Missouri River water to the western part of the state,” she said.

The project was also on the list for the 2022 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Intended Use Plan, which the board also approved. However, the project did not make the final priority list.

The revolving fund intends to meet the objectives of the Safe Drinking Water Act and includes a prioritized list, which includes a $4,129,600 request from Box Elder to help construct a new supply well.

The program, along with the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, is funded by both the state and the United States Environmental Protection Agency, said Brian Walsh, public affairs director for the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

The funds provide low-interest loans for drinking water, wastewater, storm water, water conservation and nonpoint source projects. The programs receive funds through federal appropriations, loan repayments and bonds, Walsh said.

Rapid City had proposed a new water treatment facility for $135 million that was not included on the priority list.

Box Elder and Rapid City both had proposals on the 2022 Clean Water State Revolving Fund Intended Use Plan that did make the priority list, including a $5.8 million request from Box Elder to replace the sewer interceptor line along state Highway 14/16. It includes a possible principal forgiveness of $290,000, although Director Andy Bruels said principal forgiveness figures are for planning purposes. They are not guaranteed.

Box Elder previously had its hopes set on the funds coming from the Legislature, but it was ultimately killed during the session. The city’s $1.8 million project to install a sewer trunk main to provide service to 870 acres in preparation for base expansion was also on the priority list.

The project proposal for Rapid City that made the priority list is a $6.65 million request for construction of a landfill collection and control system, along with improvements to the existing collection system.

Funding is not guaranteed with placement on the priority lists for both funds.

Walsh said it is unknown when communities or projects would receive dollars from the revolving funds. He said in an email to the Journal that timing of funding is based on submission of funding applications by project sponsors, availability of funds, and application completeness reviews.

