BREAKING: New COVID-19 case in Minnehaha County

There is one new presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in the state: a woman in her 50s from Minnehaha County.

The state Department of Health reported the case on their website Tuesday morning, as well as 551 negative cases and 35 still pending testing at the state health lab in Pierre.

There are now 11 positive test results in South Dakota.

This is an ongoing story. The Journal will work to update the story today as more information becomes available.

