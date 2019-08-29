WASHINGTON | Butte, Lawrence and Meade counties will receive a total of $2.2 million from a federal program to replace four bridges, according to a news release.
Overall, the U.S. Transportation Department announced today that it has awarded $225 million in Competitive Highway Bridge Program funds for 20 projects in 18 states.
The bridges in western South Dakota are in poor condition and load restricted and considered critical for the local and regional economy, the news release said.
By law, the funds are restricted to states with population densities of less than 100 people per square-mile based on census data. Twenty-five states met program qualifications.
The funds must be used for highway bridge replacement or rehabilitation projects on public roads that leverage the efficiencies associated with "bundling" at least two highway bridge projects into a single contract, the news release said.
“The projects funded under the program will serve as models for similar bridge-improvement projects throughout the nation,” Federal Highway Administrator Nicole R. Nason said. “They are examples of how to achieve time and cost savings through innovation.”