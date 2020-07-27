Camp Judson closes for season after coronavirus cases reported

Fewer than 10 COVID-19 cases have been reported to the state health department associated with Camp Judson, state epidemiologist Derrick Haskins said in an email to the Journal on Sunday.
The Christian summer youth camp in Keystone posted on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon that it would cancel its week-long junior high camp this summer.
“With great sorrow, many prayers, countless hours of discussion and many tears, we have decided to cancel” the camp, Camp Judson wrote.
A staff member at the camp wouldn't say how many people were infected at the camp, but told the Journal Monday morning that the camp would put out a press release later in the day.
The First Baptist Church in Sioux Falls, which has ties to Camp Judson, reported on its Facebook page on Thursday that three campers, three counselors and the camp director had tested positive for COVID-19.
Haskins couldn't say age ranges of the cases, but said the "fewer than 10 cases" were mostly among campers from the facility.
Haskins said that while roughly 200 kids were at the summer camp together, he doesn't anticipate that all 200 campers would be considered close contacts of the handful of campers who were infected.
The health department is investigating the situation, Haskins said, noting camp officials have been “cooperative.” He said the DOH encourages summer camps to follow CDC guidance.
“We continue to notify individuals who are identified as close contacts,” he said. “As of (Sunday), less than 10 cases have been reported to the DOH associated with Camp Judson. In addition, there are no public notices pending.”
The outbreak comes one month before many public schools in South Dakota are set to open for in-person teaching and learning.
