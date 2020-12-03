Cardiologist says 40% of heart patients avoiding essential care during COVID-19 pandemic

As many as 40% of patients experiencing heart problems such as heart attacks aren’t coming to the hospital or calling EMS services due to fear of COVID-19 transmission at the hospital, a Monument Health doctor said Thursday.
“Unfortunately, we’ve been seeing a lot of patients come to the hospital sort of late in the course of their disease, particularly people with heart attacks or strokes who are scared to come to the hospital,” Dr. Joseph Tuma said. “By the time they get here, a lot of them have sustained a lot of damage already. The main message I want to get across is that the hospital is safe.”
Tuma, the Monument Health Heart and Vascular medical director and an interventional cardiologist, said it’s important for patients to continue to see their physician to maintain their health during the pandemic.
“The phrase we use is 'time is muscle, and time is brain,'” Tuma said. “The quicker people get here, the more chance we have to provide them with a good outcome in the setting of a heart attack or stroke.”
Some patients experiencing heart attacks have delayed care for as long as two days into their symptoms, he said.
“Those people are staying at home and trying any remedy they can think of to try to help their chest pain,” Tuma said. “At that point, there’s little we can do to save the muscle that’s already been damaged.”
Tuma said there’s a “spectrum of presentation” with heart attacks but that the public should know the “classic presentation” of an acute heart attack is sudden, severe pressure in the middle of the chest. It can range from mild to moderate pain to a severe, intolerable pain.
People can also experience those symptoms “coming and going for several days” until they feel a pain that starts to hang around, Tuma said, but the message is that if patients experience any new chest pain, pressure, heaviness or tightness that won’t go away, they should seek emergency medical care.
Tuma said it’s important to call EMS as opposed to asking someone to drive them to the hospital because EMS providers can assess a patient’s symptoms quicker and use a defibrillator if needed.
“If you don’t have a defibrillator right there, that usually is a fatal event,” Tuma said. “It’s always better to call EMS.”
In March, some patients stopped going to appointments or delayed cardiac care due to anxiety and concerns about COVID-19. Tuma said patients should keep appointments and understand that safety measures are in place.
COVID-19 patients are “almost always separated immediately upon arrival” to the hospital, Tuma said, and “I would reassure patients we have a strict mask mandate at the hospital.”
When asked about what effects COVID-19 can have on the heart and cardiovascular system, Tuma said he’s seen both the direct effects — a viral myocarditis, which is the inflammation of the middle layer of the heart wall, usually caused by a viral infection — or indirect effects, such as the systemic inflammation that coronavirus causes.
Anyone with inflammation is prone to plaque rupture, which can lead to a heart attack, Tuma said. He’s seen several cases over the last few weeks where COVID-19 patients have formed blood clots in their heart, brain or legs due to lack of blood flow.
Something unique to COVID-19 is that doctors sometimes can’t find the source of these blood clots, Tuma said, adding that they can be more “spontaneous.”
In general, Tuma said once people have recovered from the acute phase of COVID-19, they’re very low-risk for cardiac and vascular events unless they have pre-existing conditions.
