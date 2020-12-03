Cardiologist says 40% of heart patients avoiding essential care during COVID-19 pandemic

As many as 40% of patients experiencing heart problems such as heart attacks aren’t coming to the hospital or calling EMS services due to fear of COVID-19 transmission at the hospital, a Monument Health doctor said Thursday.

“Unfortunately, we’ve been seeing a lot of patients come to the hospital sort of late in the course of their disease, particularly people with heart attacks or strokes who are scared to come to the hospital,” Dr. Joseph Tuma said. “By the time they get here, a lot of them have sustained a lot of damage already. The main message I want to get across is that the hospital is safe.”

Tuma, the Monument Health Heart and Vascular medical director and an interventional cardiologist, said it’s important for patients to continue to see their physician to maintain their health during the pandemic.

“The phrase we use is 'time is muscle, and time is brain,'” Tuma said. “The quicker people get here, the more chance we have to provide them with a good outcome in the setting of a heart attack or stroke.”

Some patients experiencing heart attacks have delayed care for as long as two days into their symptoms, he said.