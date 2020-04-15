CDC in Sioux Falls for Smithfield Foods outbreak as state COVID-19 cases exceed 1,000

Lincoln County, which includes the southern edge of Sioux Falls, has 65 cases with 28 recoveries, according to the Department of Health. Department of Health numbers account for people who have been tested in the state.

The DOH also updated data Wednesday to reflect a previously-reported Brule County case as a Minnehaha case and a Union County case as a Lincoln case.

Penitentiary case

Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, also announced a new case at the Jameson prison annex of the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

Malsam-Rysdon said the inmate was brought by Sioux Falls police to the facility on the evening of Saturday, April 10, where he was isolated to a cell by himself for an intoxication assessment.

She said nurses with proper personal protective equipment assessed him every four hours, then conducted an intake assessment with the inmate on Sunday. On Sunday, she said nurses were then made aware he was a “potential contact, or may have been exposed to a positive COVID-19 case” so they tested him and received his results Tuesday.

“That particular inmate remains in isolation, and the Department of Corrections has confirmed that no other inmates have had contact with this individual,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “We will continue to investigate this case as we would with any other case to ensure that any other contacts are notified and take appropriate precautions.”

