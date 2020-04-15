CDC in Sioux Falls for Smithfield Foods outbreak as state COVID-19 cases exceed 1,000

The Department of Health announced Wednesday that occupational health experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are in Sioux Falls to review the outbreak of COVID-19 at Smithfield Foods, which has becoming one of the largest COVID-19 hotspots in the nation.
This news follows the announcement of 80 new cases among employees there, and new cases among 19 more of their contacts. Smithfield Foods, which has 3,700 employees, now has 518 infected employees and 126 of their contacts have become positive for COVID-19.
Smithfield Foods closed indefinitely starting Wednesday, promising to pay employees for two weeks.
Dr. Joshua Clayton, epidemiologist for the Department of Health, said people with COVID-19 have had an average of 10 contacts in the state who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
The state broke more than 1,000 cases Wednesday as positive numbers jumped to 1,168, with 329 recoveries and 51 cumulative hospitalizations.
The majority of the COVID-19 cases are in Minnehaha County, which has 934 cases and 179 recoveries, the Department of Health reports. This means the county that includes the Sioux Falls metro area has nearly 80 percent of the state’s cases.
Two residents at Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community recovered this week after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, officials announced Wednesday. The community has been on lockdown since mid-March.
Lincoln County, which includes the southern edge of Sioux Falls, has 65 cases with 28 recoveries, according to the Department of Health. Department of Health numbers account for people who have been tested in the state.
The DOH also updated data Wednesday to reflect a previously-reported Brule County case as a Minnehaha case and a Union County case as a Lincoln case.
Penitentiary case
Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, also announced a new case at the Jameson prison annex of the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
Malsam-Rysdon said the inmate was brought by Sioux Falls police to the facility on the evening of Saturday, April 10, where he was isolated to a cell by himself for an intoxication assessment.
She said nurses with proper personal protective equipment assessed him every four hours, then conducted an intake assessment with the inmate on Sunday. On Sunday, she said nurses were then made aware he was a “potential contact, or may have been exposed to a positive COVID-19 case” so they tested him and received his results Tuesday.
“That particular inmate remains in isolation, and the Department of Corrections has confirmed that no other inmates have had contact with this individual,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “We will continue to investigate this case as we would with any other case to ensure that any other contacts are notified and take appropriate precautions.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.