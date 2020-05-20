CDC notifies public of inflammatory syndrome in children with COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned of a severe inflammatory syndrome in children who test positive for COVID-19.
The syndrome, called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), shows children patients will present with a persistent fever and a “constellation” of symptoms including hypotension, multi-organ involvement and elevated inflammatory markers. Respiratory symptoms were not present in all cases.
The South Dakota Department of Health reports that no cases of the syndrome have shown up in South Dakota yet but is asking that clinicians report any potential cases by calling 605-773-3737 or by the secure website sd.gov/diseasereport under the “Unexplained illnesses or deaths in humans or animal” section.
The CDC also recommends health care providers report any patient who meets the case definition to local, state and territorial health departments to enhance knowledge of risk factors, pathogenesis, clinical course and treatment of the syndrome.
The syndrome was first discovered by clinicians in the United Kingdom who recognized increased reports of previously healthy children who had the severe inflammatory syndrome with Kawasaki disease-like features.
Eight cases, including one death, from the UK were reported recently. In the limited sample, six of the children were of Afro-Caribbean descent and five were male. All eight patients had tested positive for COVID-19 through antibody testing, including the patient who died.
In early May, the New York City Department of Health received reports of children with multi-system inflammatory syndrome. From April 16 to May 4, 15 patients between the ages of 2-15 were hospitalized with the syndrome, many needing ICU admission.
By May 12, the New York state Department of Health had identified 102 patients, including from New York City, with similar presentations. The state and city continue to receive additional reports of suspected cases.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.