CDC notifies public of inflammatory syndrome in children with COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned of a severe inflammatory syndrome in children who test positive for COVID-19.

The syndrome, called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), shows children patients will present with a persistent fever and a “constellation” of symptoms including hypotension, multi-organ involvement and elevated inflammatory markers. Respiratory symptoms were not present in all cases.

The South Dakota Department of Health reports that no cases of the syndrome have shown up in South Dakota yet but is asking that clinicians report any potential cases by calling 605-773-3737 or by the secure website sd.gov/diseasereport under the “Unexplained illnesses or deaths in humans or animal” section.

The CDC also recommends health care providers report any patient who meets the case definition to local, state and territorial health departments to enhance knowledge of risk factors, pathogenesis, clinical course and treatment of the syndrome.