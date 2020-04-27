CDC recommends new guidelines for Smithfield Foods

The CDC has released recommendations to Smithfield Foods, a Sioux Falls meatpacking plant where more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported among employees and their close contacts.
The plant closed indefinitely April 12, and the CDC’s recommendations detail greater social distancing measures they can take if they choose to reopen in the coming days and weeks ahead.
Gov. Kristi Noem has said she wants the plant to reopen “as soon as possible” to boost the state economy and help the agriculture industry.
Smithfield Foods did not give a timeline to the Journal of when or how they plan to reopen the plant, which employs 3,700 people in the Sioux Falls area.
Meanwhile, Smithfield Foods' Missouri plant is still operating as workers there have filed a federal lawsuit, saying the plant is operating "in a manner that contributes" to the spread of coronavirus.
Community activists like Nancy Reynoza who advocate for Smithfield workers say not enough was done to stop the spread of COVID-19 at the Sioux Falls plant.
“The numbers speak for themselves,” she said, noting that there were 293 cases among employees there when the plant shut down indefinitely on April 12.
Reynoza, founder of Que Pasa Sioux Falls, a Latino community organization and Spanish-language news source, organized an April 9 social distancing protest on the street by Smithfield before it shut down.
Reynoza is well-connected with the community of workers at Smithfield and has been speaking on their behalf in recent interviews with the press.
“The hardest part for me is that workers won’t come forward and tell stories because they’re afraid to lose their jobs,” she said. “They have been told numerous times not to talk to the media.”
The CDC recommendations include great detail about how the plant can implement more efficient social distancing practices. Yet, Reynoza said social distancing would be extremely difficult in the plant because of enclosed quarters.
Reynoza said employees have told her that three or four departments eat in the cafeteria at once, which leaves many people standing or sitting on the floor as they eat. Locker rooms have 400 lockers, which are packed as people change into clothes at the start and end of shifts.
“People are basically breathing on each other in there because it’s so packed,” Reynoza said.
CDC observations show that dividers had been placed on tables to remind employees to maintain a physical barrier, and some tables were spread out into hallways to decrease cafeteria density.
In workspaces, the CDC observed one department’s line speed was reduced to accommodate fewer employees on that line for social distancing. Plant management had also installed 800 plexiglass barriers on production lines.
Staggering employees along line workstations and altering additional workstations with plexiglass were recommended by the CDC.
The CDC recommends extra visual cues in cafeterias, reducing the number of tables in cafeterias, changing the orientation of table dividers, spreading out lunch box storage.
They also recommended increased flexibility for shift start times and break times to decrease the number of employees in locker rooms or break rooms and identifying alternative locker locations.
The Journal attempted to reach Smithfield Foods for comment. Three spokespeople from the company did not respond directly to any questions about when Smithfield was first notified about a sick employee, but the CDC report says the first case was detected March 24.
Smithfield also did not comment on decisions that led to the plant’s indefinite closure, any contact they had with Gov. Noem or the state Department of Health, among other questions.
Smithfield spokespeople also did not say whether the plant received any specific guidance from the CDC or state Department of Health prior to the time the first COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on March 10.
The only direct answer the Smithfield spokespeople gave the Journal was regarding the cost of testing for employees. Employees there are being tested by healthcare providers and the test is being paid for through the expanded employee health benefits provided by Smithfield Foods, they said.
Keira Lombardo, executive vice president of corporate affairs and compliance for Smithfield Foods, said in an email to the Journal that the company "aches at the devastation wrought by COVID-19," and that the company is doing "everything in our power to help protect our team members from the virus in the workplace."
Reynoza said employees requested improved personal protective equipment (PPE), specifically face masks, in early April.
Smithfield gave them face masks that were much more like hairnets with large holes “and no real protection,” Reynoza said. This goes against CDC guidance that says face masks should protect people from respiratory droplets that occur with normal respiration, as well as coughing and sneezing.
Reynoza said one employee asked for masks around April 4, and because the mask didn’t really protect him, he was sick with COVID-19 by April 8.
Smithfield Foods did not comment on any employee requests for PPE.
The CDC’s observations for PPE at Smithfield show that plant management will provide a facemask with a moldable nosepiece for all employees before entering the plant each day, and they plan to provide additional masks if they get wet or soiled throughout the day.
The CDC also said in its report that the company plans to complete installing plexiglass in workstations, develop procedures for new infection prevention and control measures and install more time clocks and hand sanitizer dispensers.
Smithfield also told the CDC it would relax sick leave policies related to COVID-19 and eliminate premiums, copays and waiting periods for COVID-19 testing.
Reynoza said she hopes that Smithfield Foods is held accountable by local, county and state government for the way the outbreak was handled at their plants.
“I want them to make sure that the company is keeping their employees safe. You can’t just take their word for it,” she said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.