CDC recommends new guidelines for Smithfield Foods

Reynoza, founder of Que Pasa Sioux Falls, a Latino community organization and Spanish-language news source, organized an April 9 social distancing protest on the street by Smithfield before it shut down.

Reynoza is well-connected with the community of workers at Smithfield and has been speaking on their behalf in recent interviews with the press.

“The hardest part for me is that workers won’t come forward and tell stories because they’re afraid to lose their jobs,” she said. “They have been told numerous times not to talk to the media.”

The CDC recommendations include great detail about how the plant can implement more efficient social distancing practices. Yet, Reynoza said social distancing would be extremely difficult in the plant because of enclosed quarters.

Reynoza said employees have told her that three or four departments eat in the cafeteria at once, which leaves many people standing or sitting on the floor as they eat. Locker rooms have 400 lockers, which are packed as people change into clothes at the start and end of shifts.

“People are basically breathing on each other in there because it’s so packed,” Reynoza said.